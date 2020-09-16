Are There ANY Brands You'd NEVER Buy Because Of Their Image, Stigma Or Stereotypical DRIVERS?

Here's an interesting topic for discussion.



We all know that drivers of almost any brand of car have certain stereotypes associated with them. More often than not they also have a reputation for their behavior in person, online, or behind the wheel. Is there any brand, or brands, that you would never buy because of this?

Edit: At the time of posting this I didn't think about the fact that not all of these stereotypes or reputations may be universal to that brand's drivers around the world. Also, if your answer is a brand that isn't sold outside your country or region, explain the stereotypes and reputations of their drivers so everyone can understand!

User Comments

runninglogan1

Lol. No.

Well, maybe Eagle;)

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 8:47:22 PM   

Yonder7

Anything from China is BANNED in my garage, till I see something of quality from them.

Yonder7 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 9:15:57 PM   

ricks0me

SAAB YUGO DELOREAN

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 9:27:46 PM   

trmckin

subaru

trmckin (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 9:56:51 PM   

jtz7

Oval badges : Bugatti, Ford, Land Rover and Subaru but only Kia would be the copycat because it is Korean allowing Pagani to get away with it.

jtz7 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 11:32:18 PM   

valhallakey

I really can't think of any I would never buy. Depends totally on the product.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 11:59:01 PM   

