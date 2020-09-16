Are There ANY Brands You'd NEVER Buy Because Of Their Image, Stigma Or Stereotypical DRIVERS?

Here's an interesting topic for discussion.



We all know that drivers of almost any brand of car have certain stereotypes associated with them. More often than not they also have a reputation for their behavior in person, online, or behind the wheel. Is there any brand, or brands, that you would never buy because of this?



Edit: At the time of posting this I didn't think about the fact that not all of these stereotypes or reputations may be universal to that brand's drivers around the world. Also, if your answer is a brand that isn't sold outside your country or region, explain the stereotypes and reputations of their drivers so everyone can understand!



Source: Reddit







Read Article