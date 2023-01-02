Are There ANY Vehicles Left That Cost UNDER $75k That STILL Have ANY OWNERSHIP CACHET?

Agent001 submitted on 2/1/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:23:50 PM

Views : 386 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Remember the days when you didn't have to shell out $250,000 to own a vehicle that had REAL ownership cachet?

Say, like owning a BMW M3, CLK430 convertible, Lexus LS4 or others like it in the early 2000's.

If you had one of those and passed a crowd in a busy town, you would see people ooh and ahh thinking cool ride!

But in 2023, it seems $125k is the new $60k.

So we thought we would throw this out there and get your reaction.

Are there any vehicles for sale in 2023 for UNDER $75k that STILL have ANY ownership cachet?

Discuss....



Are There ANY Vehicles Left That Cost UNDER $75k That STILL Have ANY OWNERSHIP CACHET?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)