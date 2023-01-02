Are There ANY Vehicles Left That Cost UNDER $75k That STILL Have ANY OWNERSHIP CACHET?

Remember the days when you didn't have to shell out $250,000 to own a vehicle that had REAL ownership cachet?



Say, like owning a BMW M3, CLK430 convertible, Lexus LS4 or others like it in the early 2000's.



If you had one of those and passed a crowd in a busy town, you would see people ooh and ahh thinking cool ride!



But in 2023, it seems $125k is the new $60k.



So we thought we would throw this out there and get your reaction.



Are there any vehicles for sale in 2023 for UNDER $75k that STILL have ANY ownership cachet?



Discuss....





