Are They Hiring? UAW Demands 32 Hour Work Week In Addition To 46% Raise

A 32-hour work week, the ability to strike when a plant closes and paid volunteer work in the event of a closure were among the negotiating priorities emphasized by United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Tuesday during a Facebook livestream. The requests are "the members' demands" to the Detroit Three, he says. Making public to UAW members those demands being brought this week to General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV is another example of the administration's break from tradition in pursuit of greater involvement by the rank-and-file and more transparency following a years-long corruption scandal. Previously, Fain said, priorities were brought forward privately with the companies and dubbed "the president's demands" or "the economic demands."



