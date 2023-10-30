Are Those Fabled $25,000 EVs Going To Miss The Mark?

Nissan said at the Japan Mobility Show that it wanted to develop more affordable electric cars. The Volkswagen Group is working on that with the MEB Lite and all the ID. 2all siblings that it will spawn. Their goal is to cost around €25,000 and still be profitable. You've also heard it from Tesla, but in dollars. What battery electric vehicle (BEV) advocates do not seem to get is that these projects and ambitions completely miss sustainability as a target – several aspects of it, at least.



The most important one is the cost of battery packs. They demand $30,000 when talking about 90-kWh components – Tesla charges $21,000 for a new one and $10,000 if you decide to keep your old unit. Let's suppose these vehicles offer half that capacity for half the money: we'd have 45-kWh battery packs for $15,000. That's 60% of the price of a car designed to cost $25,000.





