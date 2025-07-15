Are Trump Tariffs Really Because US Automakers Can't Compete On A Level Playing Field?

There is a massive discussion in Portugal about the country's public health services. Called SNS (Serviço Nacional de Saúde, or National Health Services), it is facing huge personnel shortages, particularly in dealing with pregnant women. It is very rare to see any politician address the real cause of the problem: the country's lack of competitiveness. Believe it or not, it is quite similar to what we are seeing in the automotive industry worldwide, even if tariffs and other barriers artificially conceal it. In Portugal's case, the problem is the salaries the government can pay to physicians. They are too low in a country where everyone can easily move to places that pay better. Blame that on the European Union, if you want, but that's worse than that. Anyone who studies to be a doctor in Portugal will have the opportunity to earn a much higher salary abroad than what they may be paid in local public or private health services. And that affects everything and everyone.



Read Article