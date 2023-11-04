Are We The ONLY Ones That Think The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is TRULY Ugly And Sales Of It Will Be Lukewarm At BEST?

The Hyundai Ioniq 6, the upcoming electric vehicle from the Korean automaker, is generating a lot of buzz in the automotive industry among the heavily left, indoctrinated, major car media. While some are optimistic about its prospects, there are several reasons to believe that the Ioniq 6 will only be a lukewarm seller at best.



The Ioniq 6's design may not appeal to everyone. While Hyundai has a reputation for producing sleek and stylish cars, the Ioniq 6's design is a departure from their usual aesthetic. The car's boxy shape and angular lines may not resonate with buyers who prefer a more classic or sporty design.



Here at Auto Spies we think the Ioniq 6 is BRUTALLY ugly. Like an old Infiniti J30 gone WRONG. The profile looks like a GIANT FROWN. It's REALLY hard to look at.



And the Ioniq 6's limited range may be a turn-off for some consumers.



We are suspect about this new EV. And we predict it will have lukewarm sales numbers at BEST.



