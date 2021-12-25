Are YOU A Last Week Of The Year Car Shopper? And If SO, WHAT Are You Looking To Buy?

Well, another Christmas is in the books and we hope if you celebrate, it was your best ever.



But now that it's over and we're tumbling down towards the New Year, it becomes a time for some for making a year end deal on a car or truck.



I know people who wait until the last week EVERY year to buy their ride thinking they will get the best deal of the year.



Most WON'T, but they still believe they will.



Problem is, dealers know they have you over a barrel and can wait it out with you. If you need to make that deal for tax reasons, time is ticking and they know that. So THEY, not YOU are in the drivers seat.



And it's even harder this year.



So tell us are you THAT buyer? The one who waits until the last week of the year? And if so, what are you in market for THIS year?









