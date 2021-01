The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revealed that the U. S. vehicle fleet’s average fuel efficiency through the 2019 model year fell to 24.9 miles per gallon.

Average fuel economy of the U.S. fleet dropped by 0.2 mpg with the EPA adding that fuel economy and emissions have improved in 12 out of the 15 years since the 2004 model year vehicle fleet average was sitting at 19.3 mpg.