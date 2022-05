A national gas station chain is reprogramming its pumps in Washington state to accommodate $10-a-gallon fuel, it has been revealed.



The move by 76 comes as the nation's average gasoline price soars to $4.57-a-gallon, almost twice the $2.41 average during Trump's last month in office.



A spokesperson for '76' gas stations confirmed that the national chain has begun reconfiguring its pumps to 'make room' for the possibility of double-digit prices.



Such a sad state of our country....





Read Article