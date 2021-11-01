Are YOU The Person That Only BUYS Or Only LEASES Vehicles? What Camp Are YOU In And WHY?

Seems when I talk to people car people can be as divided as political people when it comes to strategies to acquire new vehicles.



You got the one that is "I ONLY BUY A CAR because I like to OWN my things and you have the other that is "I LEASE ALL MY CARS and write them off 100%."



Or something to that effect.



And I LOVE how both sides speak so braggadociously about it. "I pay CASH not like those losers who finance" or "You gotta be an IDIOT to BUY and not LEASE!" I know, I humor easily.



So what we'd like to know is which camp are YOU in. PURCHASE only or LEASE only?



And tell us WHY YOUR strategy is BEST.



