Are YOU Up-To-Date And In The Know On Your Car Dealership SLANG? Or Are You A BLOWER?

The car salesman slang, lingo, and terms used at car dealerships are sometimes very cryptic to the uninformed car buyer. Dealership employees have slang terms covering almost everything that has to do with the business of selling cars.



Keep your ears open, and you might hear car salesman and their slang terms openly used during your visit. Take a minute and look below to familiarize yourself with some of the slang and jargon that car dealers and salespeople use to communicate.



How well do YOU know it?



Here's a start...



1. "Beater" - an older, low-quality car

2. "Trade-in" - a vehicle brought in as a partial payment on a new one

3. "Sticker price" - the listed price on a car

4. "Ugly duckling" - an unappealing car

5. "Lot lizard" - a salesperson who spends all their time on the dealership lot

6. "Dealer prep" - additional costs added by the dealership

7. "Undercoat" - rust-proofing spray applied to cars

8. "Floorplan" - the dealership's financing arrangement for acquiring inventory

9. "Turn and burn" - the practice of quickly selling cars for profit

10. "Grind" - the daily work of a salesperson

11. "Spot delivery" - a temporary delivery of a car before financing is approved

12. "Closer" - a salesperson who excels at closing deals

13. "Four-square" - a sales technique used to simplify the negotiation process

14. "Upside down" - when a customer owes more on their trade-in than its worth

15. "Front end" - the profit made from the sale of a car

16. "Back end" - the profit made from financing and aftermarket products

17. "Paint and fabric protection" - additional products sold to protect a car's finish

18. "Hand shake deal" - a verbal agreement to purchase a car

19. "Stock number" - a unique identification number for a car on a dealership lot

20. "Demo" - a dealership-owned car used for test drives

21. "Walking a deal" - when a salesperson cannot close a deal and passes it to another salesperson

22. "Customer pay" - repairs paid for by the customer

23. "Service loaner" - a dealership-owned car provided to a customer while their car is being serviced

24. "Drive-out price" - the final price of a car including taxes and fees

25. "Soft close" - a sales technique used to persuade a customer without being aggressive

26. "Hard close" - a sales technique that uses high-pressure tactics to close a deal

27. "Up" - a potential customer

28. "Menu selling" - a technique used to present add-on products during the sales process

29. "Bird dog" - a person who brings in potential customers in exchange for a fee

30. "Unit" - a vehicle

31. "Chop the top" - to raise the price of a car

32. "Chop the bottom" - to lower the price of a car

33. "Key box" - a box where keys to cars on the lot are kept

34. "Lost leader" - a car sold below cost to attract customers to the dealership

35. "Floor model" - a car used to demonstrate new features

36. "Holdback" - a portion of the profit from a car sale that is kept by the dealership

37. "Package deal" - a bundle of cars and aftermarket products sold together

38. "Spotting" - when a salesperson assists another salesperson with a sale

39. "Closing ratio" - the number of sales made divided by the number of customers assisted

40. "Hot lead" - a customer who is likely to make a purchase

41. "KPI" - Key Performance Indicator

42. "DSO" - Days Sales Outstanding

43. "Gross profit" - the profit made from a car sale before expenses

44. "Blower, Blowhard" – Term used to describe a customer wasting a salesman’s time with no intentions of buying a vehicle.

45. Cockroach* – Slang term used by the old school or Veteran salespeople/managers will refer to customers with bad credit that they feel are wasting their time.



Click the link for the full glossary...





Read Article