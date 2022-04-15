Are Years Of Waiting Toyota's GR Supra Will Have A Manual Transmission Option

Following years of rumors and speculation, Toyota has finally confirmed the forthcoming debut of a GR Supra with a manual transmission. The news was shared by Toyota with official photos showing all three pedals of the sports car. And yes, Toyota’s U.S. division has confirmed that it’s coming our way too, though without providing any other details other than telling us to ‘stay tuned’.

In Australia, the Japanese company said that GR Supra will be offered “with a newly developed manual transmission, designed to offer a unique dynamic experience while meeting the demand of driving purists”, adding that “the manual transmission will enhance the Supra’s signature racing DNA with a pure and unique driving experience”.