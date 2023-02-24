Are You Driving A Gender Based Car?

A recent survey ranked car brands based on their appeal to women buyers. The study, conducted by automotive research firm iSeeCars, analyzed over 4.4 million new and used car sales to determine which brands were most popular among women.



The survey found that Tesla was the most popular car brand among women, with 31.7% of its buyers being women. Following Tesla were Subaru (31.5%), Kia (29.5%), Honda (28.5%), and Mazda (28.2%). On the other hand, the brands with the lowest percentage of women buyers were Ram (14.7%), GMC (17.7%), Chevrolet (18.1%), Ford (19.1%), and Jeep (19.9%).







The survey also found that women buyers tended to favor crossover SUVs and sedans over other vehicle types, with the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, and Nissan Rogue ranking as the top three most popular vehicles among women buyers. In terms of luxury brands, Volvo had the highest percentage of women buyers, with 26.9% of its buyers being women. Other luxury brands with a high percentage of women buyers included Audi (25.2%) and Mercedes-Benz (24.9%).



The study also analyzed the gender gap in car buying, which refers to the difference in the percentage of male and female buyers for a particular brand or vehicle. The gender gap was found to be the smallest for Tesla, with only a 2.5 percentage point difference between male and female buyers.







On the other hand, the gender gap was the largest for Ram, with a 37.3 percentage point difference between male and female buyers. The survey highlights the increasing importance of women in the car buying market. Women currently make up around 45% of all car buyers, and their influence is expected to grow in the coming years. As such, car brands are paying more attention to women's preferences and needs in their product development and marketing strategies. Car brands that are more successful in appealing to women buyers may see increased sales and customer loyalty.



This is particularly important as the automotive industry undergoes a significant shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles, where brand loyalty and customer satisfaction will be key drivers of success. In conclusion, the iSeeCars survey shows that women are a significant and growing demographic in the car buying market, and car brands that are successful in appealing to them may have a competitive advantage. Tesla, Subaru, and Kia were the most popular car brands among women, while crossover SUVs and sedans were the preferred vehicle types. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, car brands will need to continue to adapt their product development and marketing strategies to meet the evolving needs and preferences of this important demographic.









