Are You Going to Gamble On A $25,000 Used Tesla With A $4,000 Rebate Knowing The Potential To Spend $20,000 More?

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had more than just the $7,500 tax credit for new battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Advocates of these cars also celebrated the $4,000 tax credit for used BEVs that cost up to $25,000: it would promote clean mobility. Some others recently cherished that Tesla now appears among the brands that are eligible for this incentive. However, a more detailed look at the limits established by the US government reveals that those shopping for a used Tesla risk spending around $20,000 on a new battery pack. It was inevitable to remember that all Model S that are currently facing the BMS_u029 and BMS_u018 error codes cost around $25,000. If you have not heard about these messages, they basically declare that the battery pack is toast and that you'll need a new one. For cars still under warranty – which do not cost $25,000 – that's something Tesla has to worry about. For all other owners, the cheapest units available are remanufactured and cost $15,000 (service and taxes included). However, most of those who have to pay for the repair prefer to get a new battery pack, a correction that costs around $20,000. It is not difficult to understand why.



