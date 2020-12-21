Are You In? Tesla To Make Full Self Driving Available For All At The First Of Year For ONLY $10,000

Agent009 submitted on 12/21/2020

A recent tweet from Elon Musk has revealed a tentative release date for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite subscriptions.

And if the CEO’s estimates are correct, it would mean that a good number of Tesla owners will have the opportunity to subscribe to the company’s best advanced driver-assist features as they are needed.

On Sunday afternoon,Tesla enthusiast @padgeuk inquired if FSD could be paid for through an annual plan. According to the Tesla fan, it doesn’t really make sense to opt for the full price of FSD if a vehicle is leased. Responding to the inquiry, Musk noted that FSD subscriptions are indeed coming soon. “Absolutely. We will release FSD subscription early next year,” Musk wrote.



