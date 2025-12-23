Are You One Of Those Drivers That Backs Into Your Parking Spot And Why?

A Cleveland man visited a Twin Peaks where every single vehicle was backed into its parking spot. He was so impressed that he whipped out his camera to record it.

He was probably trying to make the point that male drivers are more likely to back in. After all, Twin Peaks does cater mostly to a male clientele. Instead, he sparked outrage.

TikTok creator Chris Hamilton (@chrishamilton239) posted a video with his discovery over the weekend. "I want everyone to check this out. Look how every single one of these vehicles are backed into parking spots," he says.