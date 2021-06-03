Are You READY To See The Final CyberTruck Design? We'll Tell You When Musk Says He Will Reveal

Agent001 submitted on 3/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:05 PM
Well, we have an official update from Elon on when we'll see the final CyberTruck design...SURVEY SAYS?!Tell us what changes YOU would like to see and are hoping for...Update probably in Q2. Cybertruck will be built at Giga Texas, so focus right now is on getting that beast built.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2021
Update probably in Q2. Cybertruck will be built at Giga Texas, so focus right now is on getting that beast built.
— Agent001 (View Profile)
