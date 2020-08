Mark your calendars: The new Jeep Grand Wagoneer debuts on September 3 (as a concept). When the production version of the new Jeep SUV eventually arrives, it will have three rows, off-road capabilities, and based on previous reporting, possibly a few different engine options. But until those details are confirmed, all we know about the new Grand Wagoneer is what we've seen in teasers – and the latest two could be the most telling.