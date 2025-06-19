Are You Ruthless When Buying A New Car Or Are You a Push Over?

Along with my official duties, I’m also the unofficial go-to car guru for family, friends, friends of friends, acquaintances, passers-by, and pretty much everyone else who has a remote idea of what I do for a living. I’m always happy to help, but a recent encounter has left me feeling a little perturbed. In the same week, I was approached by my partner’s best friend and one of my old university lecturers – two people I was more than willing to assist with car buying (especially when they admitted that their know-how was somewhat limited). One had sadly seen their beloved Vauxhall Corsa written off due to a distracted lorry driver (thankfully nobody was injured), while the other needed a replacement for their trusty but ageing Citroen Xsara Picasso. After a bit of discussion, as well as a few test drives, they respectively decided on a Vauxhall Crossland and a Volvo XC40. So far so good.



