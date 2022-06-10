Are You Still Yearning For A BMW Pickup Truck?

Soon ready to elicit the most polarizing reactions at a massive shopping mall near you, the 2023 BMW XM is the second-only exclusive product from M GmbH.



But that is just one of its many highlights. It is also the company’s high-performance flagship full-size crossover SUV. And a worthy sibling to the 2023 BMW X7 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse – aka a Bavarian facelift), as well as the all-new i7 and 7 Series limousines. Plus, it is not just a posh split-headlight representative, as it is also ‘sustainable’ thanks to a 644 hp plug-in hybrid powertrain.



