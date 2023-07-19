Are You Surprised To See Ford Has Jacked Up The Maverick's Price for 2024?

Remember when the Maverick was brand-spanking new for 2022? Back in June 2021, the XL hybrid was listed at $19,995 plus $1,495 for the destination charge. Toward the end of the 2023 model year, the unibody trucklet used to be $22,595 plus $1,595 for both the XL hybrid and turbo. Come July 2023 for the 2024 model year, the Maverick retails from $23,400 plus $1,595. It's easy to blame rising production costs and inflation for this increase, but remember that Ford has a thing for inflating the prices of extremely popular vehicles. Where there's demand, there's also the prospect of higher profits. With the Maverick constantly outselling the Hyundai Santa Cruz and larger Honda Ridgeline, you shouldn't be surprised by the new model's prices.



