Ariel Atom 4RR Is The Closest Thing To A F1 Car You Will Ever Drive

To celebrate 25 years since the launch of the original Ariel Atom, a new, more extreme version has been revealed with crazy F1-esque aero and a power-to-weight ratio greater than that of a Bugatti Chiron.

The Ariel Atom 4RR is available to order now for £208,000, plus taxes and, according to the British manufacturer, “is available in extremely limited numbers”.

As with the original Atom, the 4RR is track-focused yet road-legal, but this latest version leans more heavily towards the former than perhaps any previous variant. Immediately obvious is the 4RR bodykit, which is an evolution of the one seen on the Atom V8. There are also F1-style front-and-rear wings, custom carbon fibre sidepods, plus a large airbox above the two bucket seats.