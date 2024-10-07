Ariel Introduces The Terrifying 305 HP Nomad 2 Off Road Toy

Ariel Motor has unveiled the second generation of the Nomad, promising even more fun behind the wheel, no matter the terrain. The Nomad 2 may look familiar, but it’s actually a clean-sheet design, offering improvements in every aspect compared to the original 2015 model, including a new powertrain sourced from the Ford Focus ST.
 
The muddier and slightly less terrifying brother of the Ariel Atom retains the same wild, mechanical aesthetic. Exposed guts? Check. More room for muddy boots (and maybe even a friend)? You bet. “Almost unbreakable” body panels that are, hopefully, more aerodynamic this time around? Here’s to progress.


