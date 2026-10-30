Ariel Officially Comes To the US With Line Of Radical Cars

If you were elated over the news that KTM X-BOW would soon be selling cars in the US, then crestfallen to learn of their $400,000 starting price, fear not. Ariel, the UK-based purveyors of that other extremely minimalist sports car, is also planning to officially enter the US market next year. For the first time since the 2018 arrival of the fourth-generation Ariel Atom, the company will sell rolling chassis in America through a stateside partner, which will then help the customer source an engine. When all is said and done, the Atom 4 will start at around $117,000 once the Honda Civic Type R engine has been installed, according to Forman Motorworks (the automaker's US-based supplier).



Read Article