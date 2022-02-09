Ariel's 1180 HP Hipercar Packs A Microturbine Range Extender

Ariel Motor has given the world some impressive combustion-engined vehicles. The first one was the Atom, followed by the Nomad, and eventually by the Ace motorcycle. We did not think we would see an electric vehicle from them so soon. Yet, the HIPERCAR is here, and its technical specifications are more striking than its looks.



The name may also surprise those used with the shorter ones the British company adopts. The deal is that it does not mean what it seems. HIPERCAR is an acronym for High-Performance Carbon Reduction. In other words, the new EV has the goal of helping Ariel cut emissions and prepare it for the combustion engine ban that the UK will have starting in 2035.



