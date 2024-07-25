Arizona Court Rule State Senators Have Diplomatic Immunity And Can Speed All They Want

Driving at over twice the legal speed limit would hit most folks hard in the wallet, at the very least. For Justine Wadsack, it turned out to be no big deal since she’s an Arizona Senator. What’s wilder is that the officer who pulled her over didn’t give her special treatment, the law did. On top of that, Wadsack reportedly still believes that she’s suffering political persecution. Wadsack pulled over for a traffic stop after an officer allegedly clocked her at 71 mph in a 35 mph zone on March 15. In bodycam footage from the incident, Wadsack immediately identifies herself as a senator and claims that she was speeding because “I’m racing to get home because I have four miles left on my charger before I’m about to go down,” she said. Logic indicates that she likely meant “of range left in my battery” but maybe she meant something else. Regardless, it seems that she doesn’t understand the relationship between speed and efficiency.



Read Article