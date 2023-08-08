Arizona Experiments With A Car Free Community

As confusing as it may be for many of the people who live in the suburbs, a lot of people in this country actually enjoy living in areas where you don’t need to drive if you want to do literally anything other than sit in your house. Sometimes it’s because they’re elderly, have a disability, enjoy living in a community, believe it’s better for the environment, or would simply rather spend their money doing fun car stuff instead of commuting in something practical and boring, these people are all over the place. If you’re one of them, Culdesac Tempe may be for you. ABC15 reports that Culdesac Tempe, a mostly car-free community in Tempe, Arizona, is officially open. Unlike most places in the U.S., it’s a place designed to allow people to live, work and socialize without needing to own a car. In fact, there aren’t any parking spots for residents. But with a restaurant already open and a coffee shop, bike repair shop, and grocery store all coming soon, as well as a gym and a coworking space, Culdesac Tempe is designed so that residents won’t miss owning a car even as the rest of the commercial space is slowly built out.



