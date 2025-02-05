Arizona Man Arrested For Tesla Fire Set On Wednesday

Since Elon Musk aligned himself with President Donald Trump and began cutting funding and jobs through the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), attacks and protests targeting Tesla have surged. Earlier this week, another Tesla vehicle was hit, and by Wednesday, the accused suspect had already been indicted by a federal grand jury.

On Monday, Ian William Moses was accused of starting a fire at a Tesla dealership n Mesa, Arizona. According to federal prosecutors, Moses placed fire-starter logs near the building, soaked them in gasoline, and sparked a blaze that damaged the showroom and destroyed a Cybertruck parked outside.