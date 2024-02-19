Arizona Man Just Released From Prison Steals A Semi Full Of Corvettes

Now, that would have been quite a homecoming for a man who was just released from prison. Going into his hometown, driving in a truck carrying 10 brand-new C8 Chevrolet Corvettes, which were reportedly worth $1.25 million. The thief said he didn't care about the sports cars. He just wanted a ride home, and the truck driver wouldn't take him.



Identified as Isaiah Walker, the man had just been released from a prison in Cochise, Arizona, and wanted to get back home. He could not find any other ride but a truck full of brand-new Chevy Corvettes, waiting to be delivered to those who ordered them. The man confessed that he was not interested in the cars transported by the truck at all.





