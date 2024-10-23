Arizona Parent Are Sending Kids To School In Driverless Taxis

There’s a common horror movie trope that no matter how frightening the monster may be, humans are the real monsters. Some Arizonians have taken that to heart, as they’re sending their children to school in autonomous robot cars to avoid potentially dangerous interactions with a human Uber or Lyft driver. According to AZ Family, parents are putting their unaccompanied teenagers in driverless Waymo taxis, despite it being against Waymo’s rules. As a parent, I mostly understand that. Stranger danger, right? People can be weird and unpredictable, which is why many parents teach their kids not to talk to strangers. So why would we let strangers drive them around?



Read Article