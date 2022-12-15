Arizona Police Claim That Inflatable Doll You Have In The Passenger Seat Doesn't Quality For HOV Status

Christmas is just around the corner, so everyone is trying to get into the holiday spirit. Even if that spirit is Dr. Seuss’ character, Grinch. But it didn’t work for this woman who tried to trick authorities into believing that an inflatable Grinch gives her the right to use the HOV lane.



The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) revealed on social media on Wednesday, December 14, that last week, an Arizona state trooper spotted a driver in the high-occupancy vehicle lane (HOV), with a "Seuss-picious" looking "passenger" on interstate I-10 at Avondale Boulevard at around 8 am.



