Arizona Ranked State Were Drivers Are Most Likely To Encounter Road Rage

Last year, 413 people were injured in road rage shootings, a 135% increase from 2018, indicating that road rage is rising, and a new study shows which are the worst. Forbes Advisor set out to find in which ten states you're most likely to experience more than an angry person flipping you the bird. First is the methodology, which most people question when it comes to surveys like these. Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 licensed drivers from all 50 states who are at least 18 years old with at least one car. There were nine metrics, with serious threats like driving someone off the road or fighting them outside the car accounting for 16% of the score. Less severe encounters like honking or rude gestures counted for a mere 6% of the score.



Read Article