Arkansas Police Arrest Over 600 People In First Weekend Of Safe Street Crackdown

Arkansans and those traveling through the diamond state need to be on the watch. State police are widening what was initially an operation aimed at street racing to just about any traffic infraction they can find. Operation Safe Streets netted the state over 600 arrests during its first weekend in effect. According to authorities, the action plan has been in the works for about a month and includes roughly 30 state troopers. Locals like myself noted the presence of these officers in somewhat odd positions on the highway over the weekend. Evidently, it’s a county-wide affair.



Today, Arkansas State Police reported arrest numbers from the weekend’s successful Operation Safe Streets, yielding 610 arrests for violations including 55 driving at excessive speeds and 26 driving while intoxicated. Learn more here: https://t.co/AJe0mm8qj1 pic.twitter.com/gHcObA68WL — Arkansas State Police (@ARStatePolice) May 15, 2023



