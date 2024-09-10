Arlington Texas To Host Indy Car Race In Sports And Entertainment District

A racing series, a football team, and a baseball team walk into a bar… and they order a, street race? Penske Entertainment announced today that IndyCar, in partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, will bring a new street race on the streets of Arlington, Texas come March 2026. The Grand Prix of Arlington will run on a 2.73-mile track that weaves through the city’s sports and entertainment district.
 
Oddly enough, IndyCar did not release more information in its announcement, instead pointing to a “celebration ceremony” taking place Tuesday at a venue near AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. Per the press release, the “ceremony will unveil additional details about the proposed event, including a video that showcases the full track layout.” So that makes today’s surprise announcement a teaser to the big surprise, I suppose.


