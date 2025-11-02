Arsonists Vandalize Colorado Tesla Store For The Third Time

A Tesla store in Colorado has been the company’s latest target of vandalism of the company’s locations and products, and police say that this is the third such attempt at the site in recent weeks.

On Friday, the Loveland Police Department shared a press release highlighting an attempted arson at the city’s Tesla store. Authorities were dispatched to the Tesla location at 1606 North Lincoln Avenue around 7:00 am on Friday, after a fire is estimated to have been started around midnight, while several vehicles were also tagged.

Loveland Police said the graffiti had been “offensive and hateful in nature,” and photos on Reddit later revealed that the vandals wrote “Nazi cars” on the store’s front windows. Separate photos and video footage from CBS Colorado on Saturday also showed several vehicles tagged with large X figures over the windshields.