Artemis II Leaves Low Earth Orbit And Begins The Ultimate Road Trip To The Moon

Agent009 submitted on 4/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:40:51 AM

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 Back in 1972, the crew of Apollo 17 left low-Earth orbit and headed for the Moon. It was to be the final mission of the program, and the last time humans ventured that far out into space. Until now, that is, 54 years later, because the astronauts on board the Orion Integrity spaceship are now on their way to the Moon as well.

     
The Artemis II mission has now entered its third day, but before this one gets to conclude, we’ll do a recap of the main events of day 2. Overall, it was a pretty much uneventful period of time, with only one major activity undertaken: the translunar injection burn (TLI).


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Artemis II Leaves Low Earth Orbit And Begins The Ultimate Road Trip To The Moon

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