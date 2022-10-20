Artist Renders 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Based On Spy Shots - Has a Land Rover Vibe

The upcoming fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe was a bit of a mystery until recently, when prototypes started coming out of the woodwork under heavy camouflage. Despite the carmaker hiding all their features, we could still tell that we’re dealing with a brand-new boxy design language, unlike anything we’ve ever seen used on the Santa Fe in the past.



Hyundai aren’t known for boxy designs. In fact, most of their passenger vehicles feature either curvy or angular lines. This has been true for many years across multiple generations of cars. In fact, one could say that they all look “predominantly Korean”, which is one way of saying “this or that car” doesn’t look American, German, British, Italian or Japanese.



