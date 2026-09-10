As Charging Options Grow, More Americans Are Curious About EVs

It isn't a matter of if electric vehicles become more popular than internal combustion, but when. It might not come for a while, but it's happening one way or another. And the switch is already starting, as data from the recently released HERE-SBD EV Index 2026 shows that more American car buyers are interested in EVs than they were last year. And the main driver of American EV interest is its growing charging infrastructure. What's interesting is that EV market share in America is actually down to 5.37% this year, an almost 3% drop, after the tax credit went away. However, despite the drop, when polled, 10% fewer ICE vehicle owners said they intended to buy another gas-powered car, according to the the report. Around 8% of ICE drivers said they'd switch to an EV if price and options were the same, while 12% wanted to switch over to electric regardless of price. That latter figure has doubled from last year, when only 6% said the same. So EV sales might be down, relative to piston power, but interest is up.



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