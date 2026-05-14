As Crash Fatalities Approach And All Time Low, IIHS Blames Performance Car Commercials For Speeding

If speed kills on American roadways, then the only thing worse is glorifying speed by way of advertising on TV, in magazines, and on the internet. At least, that's what the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) says in a new study on the subject.

Are people encouraged to speed because, as car enthusiasts, they've been fed a steady stream of smoky burnouts, sideways antics, and hard-charging, wide-open driving? Maybe people take chances running triple-digit speeds because automakers keep cranking horsepower. Some people want the fastest car on the block, and automakers always want to satisfy that demand.