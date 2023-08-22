As Geneva International Motor Show Dies On The Vine Monterey Car Week Rises To Dominate

If the year you were born in starts with a '1', then you know just how epic the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is - or rather was. The show that first opened its doors to the world in 1905 became a staple on the auto show calendar and, for the last four decades, has been the show for big reveals. In my dozen or so years in the motor writing trade, Geneva was always the biggest and best of any car show, guaranteed to play host to epic concepts and physics-bending supercar and hypercar reveals. But Geneva is no longer the best. Geneva is barely even a thing anymore. While something called the Geneva International Motor Show is going to be held in Doha, the last time it was actually run was pre-pandemic in 2019. 2020's event was canceled just days before doors opened, with only Koenigsegg daring to reveal its cars as planned, dropping the mic with the reveals of the Gemera and Jesko Absolut.



