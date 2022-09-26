As German Competitors Line Up, BMW Says It Has No Interest In Returning To Formula 1

As car enthusiasts, we might find it surprising that BMW has no interest in joining Formula One right now, despite rivals Audi and Porsche having already announced entry come 2026. The former will enter as an engine manufacturer, while the latter, well, we’re not sure as of right now.



There are also rumors of Honda coming back in 2026, after ending its works partnership with Red Bull last year.



So, how come BMW is ok with being the only major German carmaker not involved in F1? Here’s how BMW motorsport boss Andreas Roos sees things:



