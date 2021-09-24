As Hard As They Try, Audi EV's Aren't THERE Yet. But A 2022 RSQ8? HELL YEAH!

Agent001 submitted on 9/24/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:26:08 PM
Views : 342 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Damn, you look sexyThe 2022 Audi SQ8 delivers a powerful performance. Their EV's are a miss with us so far but we'll take one of these anyday. LOVE the sound!
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news