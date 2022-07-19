As IPO Nears Investors Aren't Calling Porsche A Safe Bet Because They Sell Too Many Cars

Porsche is preparing to launch on the stock market before the end of the year when the company could be valued as high as €90 billion ($90 bn), and in an attempt to achieve something close to that number it’s likening itself to luxury legends such as Ferrari and Louis Vuitton. Unfortunately for Porsche, some investors aren’t convinced the German automaker is in the same league. While Porsche has the advantage of being ahead of many carmakers in the switch to electric power and has posted record sales, its success is part of its problem. Porsche made 301,915 cars in 2021, but Ferrari built just 11,155 in the same period, and Aston Martin, only 6,178.



