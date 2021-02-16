As Of Yet, Land Rover Has NOT Ruled Out A PICKUP Model

Land Rover has been going back and forth about launching a pickup variant of the current Defender, and it seems that the project might actually be greenlit.

Don’t hold your breath for the utilitarian model just yet, because it is far from official, but a satisfactory comment came from JLR’s Executive Director of Vehicle Programs, Nick Collins.

The Jaguar Land Rover official explained, quoted by Autocar, that “we always said the Defender would be a family”, and while he will not speak about the brand’s future plans and possible new products, we should at least “watch this space” for any news on the possible pickup.