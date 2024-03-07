As Predicted Chinese EVs Are Beginning To Taking Over The EU Market

With the EU poised to implement taxes of up to 38 percent on the import of Chinese vehicles, a new study revealed that two in five of Europe’s best-selling EVs are of Chinese origin. Looking at data for May 2024, the results show that Chinese cars accounted for 19 percent of EV sales in May 2024, a six percent increase from the same month last year. Overall, European new car registrations dropped by 2.5 percent in May 2024 versus the year before but remain higher than they were following years riddled by post-pandemic production turmoil in 2021 and 2022. A total of 1.09 million units were registered last month.



