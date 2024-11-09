As Problems Mount Is Volkswagen Descending Into Irrelevance Like The Detroit Three?

For many years, we've gotten used to watching Volkswagen dueling Toyota as the biggest carmaker in the world. In the next decades, both carmakers might vanish from the spotlight, as happened with Kodak and Nokia. Volkswagen was caught off-guard by the EV revolution, and the half-baked measures it took in the past years won't be enough to save it. It's hard to underestimate the magnitude of the industrial revolution that Li-ion batteries helped power. The light and very energy-dense storage medium allowed unprecedented changes in the world, culminating with the EV revolution of the 2010s. Much of this revolution is owed to Tesla, although nothing would've worked without the Li-ion cells becoming a commodity.



