As Promised Tesla Begins Work On 120 Acre Gigafactory Ecological Park

Tesla has unveiled a plan for a 120-acre pilot project for its promised ecological paradise at Gigafactory Texas.
 
When first discussing the Gigafactory Texas project, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla planned to turn the area around the Colorado River on the site into an “ecological paradise” open to the public.
 
When Musk announced that, he didn’t go into the details beyond mentioning “a boardwalk, hiking, and biking trails, and access to a stream.”
 
Now we learn a bit more about the project thanks to a new presentation Tesla gave to the Travis County Commissioners Court.


