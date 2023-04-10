As Promised The 2025 Volvo EX30 EV Will Start At Under $35,000

Slotted well below the EX90, the EX30 is a premium-oriented small crossover with a rather interesting price tag. $34,950 is the suggested retail price in the United States, making this fellow more affordable than the XC40 Recharge and Model Y.

There is, however, a catch. The EX30 is an idea smaller than its brother, and much smaller than the Model Y. What's more, you aren't getting any federal tax credits either because it's not made in the US of A.

Based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture developed by Chinese automaker Geely rather than Volvo, the newcomer is made in China. Twinned with the smart #3 and Zeekr X crossovers, the EX30 is unmistakably Swedish both inside and out.