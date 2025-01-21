As Promised, Trump Signs Executive Order For 25% Tariffs For Auto Imports From Canada And Mexico

President Donald Trump said in an Oval Office signing ceremony Monday evening that his administration will impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada on February 1, an extraordinary change in North American trade policy that could raise prices for American consumers.

Mexico and Canada are two of America’s top three trade partners. Last year, the US imported $475 billion worth of goods from Mexico and $418 billion from Canada, collectively accounting for 30% of the value of all the goods the US exported last year, according to federal trade data.