As The US Market Cools Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Prices Up To $10,000

Ford has announced significant reductions in the base MSRP of the Ford F-150 Lightning across the range, undoing months of price hikes spurred on by production and supply issues.

"Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints, and other factors drove up the cost of the [electric] truck for Ford and our customers," said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer for Ford Model e. "We've continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning."

The accessibility part was taken care of when Ford canned the Lightning reservation program in May, and now the company is following through on making pricing less painful.